Semi crash closes northbound and southbound lanes on I-41/94 between highways 11 and 20 in Racine

A semi crash closed northbound and southbound lanes on I-41/94 between highways 11 and 20 in Racine early Thursday morning.

Watch the video here:

New video shows aftermath of semi crash on I-41/94 between Highway 11 and Highway 20 in Racine

The crash happened when a southbound semi struck a car that went into the northbound lanes, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

A spokesperson for WisDOT confirmed that one right lane of traffic is getting by on the southbound side, but the northbound lanes remain closed and are causing major backups.

It is unclear what led to the crash or whether any injuries have been reported. TMJ4 has reached out to the Racine County Sheriff's Office for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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