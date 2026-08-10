Residents share mixed thoughts on proposed development at former Giese Elementary School site in Racine

RACINE — The City of Racine is moving ahead with plans to bring a new subdivision to the former site of Giese Elementary School along Byrd Avenue.

The plot has been vacant since the building was torn down in 2022.

The city's plans include 34 single-unit dwellings with a minimum valuation of $350,000 that would be sold to owner-occupants.

The parcel is within one half mile of the city's Tax Incremental District 31. Under state law, the city can tap into infrastructure funds from that TID to help finance improvements at the Byrd Avenue property, which the Community Development Authority is expected to declare blighted.

The city intends to use a total of $4 million from TID 31 infrastructure funds for the development, which would include $2.3 million to install sidewalks, utilities, and street lighting. Another $1.7 million will be set aside for down payment assistance for buyers who are City of Racine or Racine Unified employees. They would be eligible for $50,000 in assistance per home.

Some neighbors welcome the development.

"It feels good. It's just laying dormant. And I think that's a positive thing," said Kristin Schmitz.

Schmitz remembers when Giese School was still operating and says she is optimistic about what comes next.

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"Everything just disappeared. There was no activity. It was sad to see," she said.

Sadoc Calderon Cruz, another resident in the area, also sees the project as a sign of progress.

"One house, complex apartments, or a huge building, whatever's built down in that area will be great for the City of Racine, because, like I said, more income, more people," he said. "The city would have more money."

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But not everyone thinks housing is the best use of the space.

"We do need more housing, I don't disagree with that. However, I don't think that this particular area should be where they develop," said Shelby Torres, whose backyard butts up to the plot of land being considered.

Torres said his kids use what is currently green space, as do other residents in nearby apartments.

"And if you take that away, putting private residences there, then they don't have anywhere to go," Torres said.

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He said he believes the space is well-suited for a community center or a larger park.

While the city has yet to acquire the land, the Common Council voted Wednesday to authorize the mayor to enter into an agreement with the city's Community Development Authority and a developer to pursue the plans.

The CDA is expected to make a blight declaration at its August 17 meeting, according to city documents.

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