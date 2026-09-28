CALEDONIA — Police arrested six people in connection with a shooting that took place early Sunday morning just off the interstate on 6 1/2 Mile Road in Caledonia.

Caledonia police announced the arrests Monday, crediting Flock cameras in the village with speeding up the investigation. Police said in a news release that without the cameras, "arrests likely would have been delayed by several hours, or days," and significant additional resources would have been needed.

Neighbors say they are relieved, though some have mixed feelings about the surveillance technology that helped make it happen.

Watch this video to hear more from Caledonia residents:

Residents react to shooting arrests, Flock camera use in Caledonia

"I got to say, I'm all for them, what they did for Caledonia and 6 1/2 Mile Road to take this incident and, hopefully, have a quick ending," said resident Gary Miller.

But for neighbor Jodi Switalski, the use of Flock cameras feels more complicated.

"There is some good that can come from having those types of cameras, but they're also being abused," Switalski said.

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A 28-year-old man was shot following what police described as "an altercation between two groups of individuals who agreed to meet at this location." That man was treated and released from the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Neighbors along 6 1/2 Mile Road describe the area as typically quiet and peaceful. Switalski said Sunday morning's scene of "a lot of lights and activity at the end of the street" as a rare event.

Miller, who has lived in the area for 40 years, agreed but said the freeway allows for "an easy on, an easy off."

"And unfortunately, they're not concerned where they do their business, and unfortunately, it was pretty much in our backyard," Miller said.

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A Flock camera located about a half mile from the scene, which is one of six operated by the Village of Caledonia, helped lead investigators to the six suspects.

"It's good to see that the law enforcement has a tool like that," Miller said.

However, while Switalski welcomed news of the arrests, she's hesitant about Flock camera use.

"I think there needs to be more rules and regulations as to how they're used," Switalski said.

Both residents expressed relief knowing suspects were in custody Monday.

"This just kind of shows you that this kind of stuff can happen anywhere. Nobody's immune to it," Switalski said.

The suspects were arrested on charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime, according to Caledonia Police Chief Christopher Botsch.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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