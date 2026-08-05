Racine Zoo welcomes two Fosa sisters Mahery and Anansi from Central Florida Zoo

RACINE, Wis. — Two fossa sisters, Mahery and Anansi, have arrived at the Racine Zoo after spending the first year of their lives in the care of staff at Central Florida Zoo, where they were born prematurely and required special veterinary care to survive, according to a release from the zoo.

The siblings, a species scientifically known as Cryptoprocta ferox, were transferred to their new home at Racine Zoo on July 31, according to the release. Both needed intensive support early in life, but thrived thanks to the work of Central Florida Zoo zookeepers and veterinary staff.

The pair have adjusted well to their new enclosure and can be seen climbing branches and play fighting with each other throughout the exhibit.

Racine Zoological Society

Visitors will be able to see Mahery and Anansi at the Vanishing Kingdom in the coming days, though the zoo did not provide a specific date.

Fosa are listed as "Vulnerable" by the IUCN, the International Union for Conservation of Nature, due to reduced habitat and declining numbers in the wild, according to the release.

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