RACINE, Mich. — A Racine woman made her first court appearance Monday in the death of 30-year-old Raymond Massie Jr.

Charlene House, 63, faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide for her alleged role in the deadly shooting over the weekend.

TMJ4'S Lauren Sklba first met Massie in March, when he and his family marked three years without his mother, Lasheky Hill.

Watch this video to hear from Raymond Massie Jr. and for more information about the case:

Racine woman charged with homicide in deadly shooting of 30-year-old Raymond Massie Jr.

"She showed me how to always keep going, like, no matter what," Massie said.

Hill has been missing since March of 2023.

"We ain't never gon' stop looking for her," Massie said.

As Racine police investigate Hill's disappearance, they're now investigating the death of her son.

Police said the shooting happened at a residence in the 2900 block of Russet Street, north of Durand Avenue, just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say it started as an argument between family members, when another family member showed up and fired, hitting Massie. He died at the scene.

House appeared in court remotely Monday on the first-degree intentional homicide charge, as well as a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The criminal complaint in the case states House called dispatchers and said "she would kill RM (Raymond) if she arrived home before officers got there."

According to the complaint, House called dispatch a second time and said, "I'm here first and I don't see not one police officer." During the call, dispatchers reportedly heard House yelling and shots being fired.

The complaint said both House and Massie lived in the residence on Russet Street.

The court commissioner set a $500,000 cash bond, and House is expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 28.

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