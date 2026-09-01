Racine Unified families, staff return for the 2026-27 school year on Tuesday

RACINE — More than 15,000 students returned to class across the Racine Unified School District on Tuesday, with Goodland Montessori students among those stepping into a newly renovated building to start the year.

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Racine Unified families, staff return for the 2026-27 school year Tuesday

The renovations at Goodland Montessori were completed as a result of RUSD's 2020 $1 billion referendum. Completed work at the school includes a new gym, improved classroom space, playground upgrades and a STEAM lab, according to RUSD.

"It looks really nice. I think it feels refreshed. I think it makes the kids feel important," Goodland Montessori parent Jessica Dorner said.

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The first day brought a mix of nerves and excitement for students, including Celeste Ayers, who described feeling "nervous" heading in.

"I kind of got used to the other school," said Ayers.

However, her jitters quickly subsided when she ran into a close friend.

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"I'm excited to see my friends," she said.

Ayers was also looking forward to seeing her music and gyms teachers.

Fellow student Ferris Sheppard said his favorite class is gym because "you get to play lots of sports and stuff," and this year, he'll get to play those sports in a renovated space.

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Sheppard agreed that Tuesday marked a big day, as he and others began the year back in the building after spending time at the former West Ridge School during the 2025-26 school year.

For crossing guard Richard Worden, Tuesday marked a return to a routine he has kept for 14 years.

"I enjoy being around the kids," he said as he helped families cross the street.

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He said it's a routine he's glad to return to.

"You can do a lot of things in this world, and this is something that I feel is worthwhile," Worden said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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