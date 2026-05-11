STURTEVANT — Isaiah Ivey is used to saying yes to opportunity.

The Racine Unified School District junior is a member of Spanish Club, BETA Club, Black Student Union, Hope Squad and Leadership Club at The R.E.A.L. School. And it's these kinds of commitments that have led him to another opportunity this summer.

Ivey is one of only 100 juniors selected nationwide to participate in the LEDA Scholars Program — Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America — a prestigious summer program designed to help students from under-resourced backgrounds gain access to the country's most selective universities. He will spend five weeks at Princeton and Yale as part of the program.

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As someone who intends to be a future first-generation college student, Ivey said the acceptance carries deep meaning.

"I would say it's very important to us," he said. "My mom's always told me, 'You know you're going to go to college. Find something that you want to do.' And she's always pushed me to kind of put my best foot forward."

His mother, Melissa Cobbin, reached out to share the news of her son's acceptance.

WATCH: Racine student selected as one of 100 juniors nationwide for prestigious LEDA college access program

Racine student selected as one of 100 juniors nationwide for prestigious LEDA college access program

Ivey said he is still processing the honor.

"I'm kind of in shock that I got picked to be one of the 100 students," he said.

His homeroom teacher at The R.E.A.L. School, Robyn Adair, said she recognized his potential early on. She said he made an early impression as some one who was "very smart, wanted to do well, wanted to succeed."

She said he "had goals and ambitions."

It was Adair who recommended Ivey apply for the program.

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"I thought he would be a perfect fit," she said.

She said his influence extends beyond his own achievements.

"He has that drive to succeed, and he's a very good example here at school for the other kids," Adair said.

For Ivey, the LEDA acceptance is already reshaping how he thinks about his future.

"It definitely makes me think quite bigger, especially to those Ivy League schools," he said.

Ivey intends to study either technology or finance and eventually return to school to study law.

And he's optimistic that the LEDA program will provide him with continued guidance as he pursues these ambitions.

"Them being there to help you throughout your entire college career is something that was very fundamental to me," he said. "They have mentors specifically assigned to you, and your mentors will actually pop up throughout your college career. And they're there to help guide you."

And he has a message for other students across southeastern Wisconsin.

"It doesn't matter where you're from," he said. "Still take the opportunities that present themselves and put your best foot forward."

Adair said she is eager to see what comes next for her student.

"I just really can't wait to see where he goes in life, because I think he's going to go far," she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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