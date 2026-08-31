Racine residents share mixed opinions on Flock cameras as city considers contract with surveillance company

RACINE, Wis. — The City of Racine Common Council is set to consider several agenda items Tuesday related to the use of Flock cameras in the city.

This comes as one of two Racine Police Department officers under investigation for possible misuse of the system has returned to work, according to the RPD Deputy Chief Chad Melby. Melby said Monday the other officer remains under investigation.

Watch TMJ4 reporter Lauren Sklba's story in the video below:

Racine residents share mixed opinions on Flock cameras as city to consider conversation, possible action

Flock cameras capture license plates and details of passing vehicles. That data is stored for 30 days and is intended to help law enforcement agencies. However, Racine residents have mixed opinions about the cameas.

Josh Clemens, who lives near several Flock devices, said he has noticed the cameras in the area.

"I didn't exactly know what it was, but I didn't see it as a bad thing, because a camera right by a playground is probably a pretty good idea," Clemens said about a camera at Goold and Main streets.

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He welcomes use of the security tools.

"I am a firm believer that if you're not doing anything wrong you have nothing to worry about," Clemens said.

But not all residents share that view. Steven Jones said the cameras raise concerns about privacy and accountability.

"I worry about too much surveillance, invasion of privacy," Jones said.

He said he has questions about the system as well.

"How is this data used? How is it managed? Where is the transparency?" Jones asked Monday.

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Tuesday's Common Council agenda contains three items related to Flock cameras in the city.

One item, sponsored by Alder Nathan Pabon, could allow the city's Committee of the Whole to consider "creating, amending, terminating, upholding or any other action" related to Flock camera use in the city.

Pabon said he decided to act after hearing from concerned residents.

"I feel obligated as a representative to dig a little bit deeper into this," Pabon told TMJ4's Lauren Sklba.

A second agenda item sponsored by Alder David Maack asks for a Flock camera presentation to be given to the Committee of the Whole.

A third item, sponsored by Mayor Cory Mason, asks for possible "renegotiation or termination of the Flock Camera system" to be referred to the city's Finance and Personnel Committee, which handles contracts.

Jones said the council's attention to the issue is welcome.

"Give us some transparency about how this technology is being used," Jones said.

If the items move ahead, the Finance and Personnel Committee is scheduled to meet Sept. 8. The Committee of the Whole is called on an as-needed basis.

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