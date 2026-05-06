RACINE — Racine residents are expressing concerns about safety along Taylor Avenue after a 61-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing the street in a mobility scooter.

Michael Hicks was hit by a vehicle Monday while attempting to cross Taylor Avenue between Victoria Drive and De Koven Avenue using his mobility scooter, according to the Racine Police Department. He later died from his injuries.

Police say an 84-year-old man was driving the vehicle that struck Hicks and was unable to stop. The driver remained on the scene. Speed, age, and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to Sgt. Alicia Mitchell, Racine Police Department public information officer.

Watch: Racine residents express safety concerns on Taylor Avenue after man dies in mobility scooter crash

Neighbors call for safety upgrades after deadly crash

Rashantie King, who works along Taylor Avenue, witnessed the emergency response Monday.

"We just heard a big boom, and then we just came outside," she said.

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"And we just seen a man laying out, and everybody started coming outside, out of their houses," said Abrianna Broughton, who also works on Taylor Avenue.

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The women said community response was immediate.

"A lot of people came out they houses, their cars, trying to help," King said. "A lot of people was helping."

King said traffic concerns are nothing new to the area.

"I park in the driveway, because I'm scared to park on the street," she said. "Terrified."

The stretch of Taylor Avenue where the crash occurred is lined with businesses and homes, and for multiple blocks, there are no crosswalks, four-way stops or stoplights.

Data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows at least 8 crashes along that block of Taylor Avenue alone in 2025.

"It is dangerous, it's a very dangerous street," King said.

Racine resident Brad Faber, who said he regularly bikes and walks in the area, called for infrastructure changes.

"I ride a bike, I walk a lot. And there should be something done to this intersection in order to make it a safe thing."

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Faber said specific improvements are needed.

"Crosswalks, maybe a stop-and-go light here."

TMJ4 did ask the city about safety concerns in the area.

"Any loss of life on our roadways is deeply concerning," Mayor Cory Mason expressed in an email.

"We continuously assess roadway safety throughout the city and implement measures where needed, including speed enforcement and crosswalk installations and improvements, to better protect pedestrians," City of Racine Communications Director Leslie Flynn said in an email.

The city said in this case it appears Hicks entered the road mid-block, where parked vehicles limit visibility.

For people like King and Broughton, who frequent the area, danger extends to everyone who uses the road.

"You never know who's out here or who's walking or who's riding on the street," she said. "You never know."

"Drive for you, and everybody else," Broughton said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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