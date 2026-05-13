RACINE — At Itzayana Navarro's home, there's a pile of wood where her front stairs used to be.

"A truck came and crashed into our porch yesterday," Navarro said Wednesday.

Navarro, who lives in the 1800 block of Villa Street in Racine, wasn't home when the crash happened. But she said she checked her security camera footage when she learned about the crash.

"When I checked the camera, it was right on the porch, right on the stairs," Navarro said.

While she's glad she wasn't home when the crash happened, Navarro said the incident has impacted her.

"It's definitely terrifying to think that if we were out here, something really bad could've happened," Navarro said.

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She said that as the weather has recently improved, she's been spending more time on the porch with her family.

"I'm usually out here with Noah. We had just been working on the porch, and planting my plants, getting everything ready for spring and summer," Navarro said.

Watch: Racine resident thankful she wasn't home when police pursuit ended at her porch

Racine resident thankful she wasn't home when police pursuit ended at her front porch

Her husband was inside with their 3-year-old at the time and spoke with police.

"They were chasing someone, a couple of blocks down," Navarro said. "And he tried to get away with the car."

Sgt. Alicia Mitchell with the Racine Police Department confirmed the police pursuit. She said it began about 8 blocks north of Navarro's home in the 900 block of Center street. Officers reportedly attempted to stop the driver of a pickup truck with a trailer attached, but the driver did not stop. The pursuit lasted about 2 minutes, Sgt. Mitchell said. When the truck crashed, the driver ran but was quickly arrested.

"I'm glad I wasn't home, and I'm glad they weren't out," Navarro said.

According to police, no one was injured.

The crash came one day after police were one block north of Navarro's home, investigating after a man was found unresponsive in a residence with injuries. According to RPD, the man was transported to a hospital and then flown to Froedtert. His condition was not known Wednesday.

"It's just been a lot going on around here lately," Navarro said.

Neighbors tell TMJ4's Lauren Sklba the level of recent police activity is unusual in an area they describe as typically a quiet place to live.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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