Racine police investigate fatal shooting, seek witnesses and video

RACINE — A 39-year-old man was killed in an overnight shooting in Racine.

According to Racine police, officers responded to the 2700 block of Wright Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Saturday for a report of a man on the ground after shots were heard in the area.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Despite life-saving measures, he died from his injuries. Police believe this was an isolated incident.

Racine Police investigators are seeking any additional information or video that anyone may have regarding this incident. Anyone with information is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using P3 Tips.

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