Racine man arrested in homicide of 22-month-old boy

RACINE, Wis. — A 28-year-old Racine man has been arrested for first-degree reckless homicide in the death of a 22-month-old boy, police say.

According to a news release from police, dispatch was contacted by Children's Hospital on the night of Monday, May 18th for a report of child abuse. The boy was brought to Ascension Hospital and later taken to Children's with significant head trauma.

The child passed away on Wednesday, May 27.

Police say the mother's live-in boyfriend, the 28-year-old man, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the boy's death on charges of first-degree reckless homicide.

Official criminal charges will be referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

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