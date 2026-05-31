Racine FD responded to bedroom fire, residents saved by working smoke detectors

RACINE — Racine residents were saved from a fire due to their working smoke detectors, the Racine Fire Department said in a statement, after responding to a call of a bedroom fire on the 1700 block of Center Street on Saturday evening.

The first Engine arrived four minutes after the initial call and reported smoke showing from the second story of the residence, smoke detectors sounding, and occupants standing outside.

The fire crew made their way inside the home to find smoke emanating from upstairs and a heavy fire behind a partially closed bedroom door.

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The fire was deemed under control 14 minutes after the first crew arrived.

The bedroom sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, while the rest of the second floor sustained light to moderate smoke damage due to the door being closed.

A six-fire apparatus had mitigated the fire emergency. A Battalion Chief and Fire Investigator, along with the Racine Police Department, were on scene.

We Energies was asked to shut off the electrical and gas service to the home, as well.

The Racine Fire Department reminds residents that the fire could have been a lot worse if there were no working smoke detectors.

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