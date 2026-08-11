MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine County voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide who will represent the Republican Party in this year's race for sheriff.

On the partisan primary ballot, residents chose between current Sheriff's Office Captain Cary Madrigal and former City of Racine Alder Henry Perez.

Current Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announced his retirement in January, after serving 16 years as the county's elected sheriff.

Watch: Racine County voters share hopes for future sheriff as candidates face off in Republican primary

Racine County voters share hopes for future sheriff

Voters said Tuesday they hope to see someone with good character in office come 2027.

"Just someone who's strong, who's honest, who really shows a good example of what a sheriff needs to do, and to hold up the law," Andrea Bentz, a Mount Pleasant voter, said.

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Raul Guzman, another Mount Pleasant voter, echoed Bentz's sentiment.

"They're fair, do the right job, and always keep it where it makes sense. Not something out of the ordinary," he said. "Just do the right thing, what we all believe, and it'll be good after that."

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Tuesday's primary winner will face Democratic challenger and Racine County Sheriff's Office veteran Don Vandervest in November's general election.

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