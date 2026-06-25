Racine County sheriff seeks help identifying person found in Yorkville who may speak Somali

VILLAGE OF YORKVILLE, Wis. — The Racine County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a person found around 8:45 a.m. Thursday near Durand Avenue and 57th Drive in the village of Yorkville.

The person may not speak English and appears to be asking for his mother in another language, possibly Somali.

He is described as a Black male, standing approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair (mostly bald). He has a chipped front tooth.

When he was found, he was wearing gray sweatpants, a dark gray T-shirt and sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Racine County Dispatch Center non-emergency line at (262) 636-2300 and reference incident No. 26-30700.

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