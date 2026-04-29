Racine Co. residents oppose Microsoft data center air pollution control permit application during DNR hearing

MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine County residents are expressing concerns and requesting denials as the Department of Natural Resources considers air pollution control permits for Microsoft's Mount Pleasant data center.

The DNR has made a preliminary determination that the permits should be approved.

The permits would allow Microsoft to build additional fire pumps and increase the size of existing pumps. Microsoft would also be able to modify fuel usage and emission limits, according to the state DNR.

Watch: Racine County residents oppose Microsoft data center air pollution control permit application during DNR hearing

Racine County residents oppose Microsoft data center air pollution control permit application during DNR hearing

Dave Minkey with the DNR told TMJ4's Lauren Sklba if approved, the impact of the permits would be minimal, as the amount of pollution emitted from the facility would be "largely unchanged." The permits would not impact the data center's status as a minor pollutant source, according to the DNR.

However, residents voiced their opposition during a virtual public hearing Tuesday.

About 50 people attended the Zoom call, which lasted for more than an hour. Attendees included representatives from the DNR, Microsoft, and Racine County Executive Ralph Malicki, who did not speak.

Many people who spoke expressed concern about the impacts of air pollution.

"While this lone permit might not have a giant effect on air pollution over time, this pollution will need to be increased fifteen times over or more when they finally decide to stop building data centers in Mount Pleasant," Tony Martino, a Mount Pleasant resident, said Tuesday.

"My understanding had been from the beginning, when Microsoft first announced the data center here, that they were going to use renewable energy," Racine resident Gloria Randall-Hewitt told TMJ4's Lauren Sklba on Tuesday.

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Randall-Hewitt gave public comment Tuesday, voicing opposition to the use of diesel to power the site's fire pumps. Those pumps are intended to protect the facility if a fire were to start.

"We're at a point where we really need to be looking at reducing emissions and improving our air quality," said Gloria Randall-Hewitt, who described diesel as a "particularly hazardous, health-wise, pollutant."

Randall-Hewitt said she would like to see Microsoft continue on its public pledge to expand clean energy.

"We are already living in a nonattainment zone here in Southeast Wisconsin, which means that our air quality already does not meet what the EPA recommends for us," Randall-Hewitt said.

Other residents who spoke expressed concern about having limited time to understand what the permits are asking for, and that the meeting was scheduled at a time when many people were working.

"I would just ask that people have more time, because I agree that the way that this meeting came about so last-minute, there are many more community members that would be opposed to this," said Amanda Bengston, a Mount Pleasant resident, in Tuesday's hearing.

The public hearing was requested by the villages of Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant, according to the DNR. A DNR representative said the meeting notice was posted to the DNR's site on April 11.

TMJ4 did reach out to Microsoft on Tuesday, but did not immediately get a response.

DNR representatives said Tuesday they will review public comments, prepare a memo summarizing those comments, and then make a final decision regarding Microsoft's most recent permit applications.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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