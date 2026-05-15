RACINE — A Racine County judge ruled Thursday that disciplinary records belonging to Racine County Sheriff's Office Captain Cary Madrigal must be released to the public. Madrigal had filed a request to prevent the records from being released.

"This court in applying the balancing test denies the request to enjoin the disclosure of the disputed records," Racine County Circuit Court Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz said.

Gasiorkiewicz issued Thursday's ruling after Madrigal filed an injunction against the county and current Sheriff Christopher Schmaling in February. The request for injunctive relief was triggered by a public records request filed by a Racine County resident.

The records relate to three specific incidents during Madrigal's 25 years of employment with the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Watch: Racine County judge rules disciplinary records of sheriff's captain running for office must be released

Racine Co. judge rules disciplinary records of sheriff's captain running for office must be released

"These are three specific instances: one in 2006, one in 2012, one in 2025," Gasiorkiewicz said.

Madrigal was on duty when each of the three incidents occurred. The specific nature of the events is not known. In each, Madrigal was disciplined for violation of RCSO rules and had a sanction imposed, according to the judge.

Madrigal's complaint argued her "reputational interests outweigh any interest the public may have" and stated "the requested records contain embarrassing, personal, and other information that could have a substantial effect on the subject's personal life and standing with the community."

The judge rejected that argument after applying a balancing test to determine if the public interest outweighs Madrigal's concerns about potential damage to her reputation.

"Police, by virtue of their choosing public employment, do not enjoy the same level of privacy and reputational protections as the private citizen," Gasiorkiewicz said.

Madrigal is currently running to become Racine County's next sheriff.

"As somebody who's seeking public office, as a public servant, the records should be made public," Adrianne Melby told TMJ4's Lauren Sklba following the ruling Thursday.

Melby, the Racine County resident who filed the records request that prompted the lawsuit, said she was surprised by how the situation unfolded.

"I was stunned, actually," Melby said.

Melby filed a request to receive "public records pertaining to any and all administrative reprimands, administrative leave or write-up enacted against Cary Madrigal."

Melby said she believed the public had a right to know about the records.

"I felt that it was important that the public know about a public servant's record with the department, if there were anything there," Melby said.

Madrigal's attorney said his client was not available for comment Thursday, as she was in Washington, D.C., for Police Week ceremonies.

An attorney representing Racine County said they expected the ruling.

The disciplinary records will remain sealed for 20 days. During that time, Madrigal can appeal the ruling. If she does not appeal, a redacted version of the records agreed upon by both Madrigal and the county will be released.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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