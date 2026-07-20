Racine County health officials urge residents to take precautions after bat tests positive for rabies

RACINE, Wis. — Racine County health officials are urging residents to take precautions after a bat tested positive for rabies in the county, according to the Racine County Public Health Division (RCPH).

A local resident captured the bat following concerns about potential exposure to their pets. RCPH conducted an investigation, arranged for the bat to be tested, and worked with the resident to ensure any animals potentially in contact with the bat were quarantined and vaccinated.

While rabies is rare in the United States, several million U.S. residents are victims of animal bites each year. Rabies is commonly found in bats and other wild animals such as raccoons, foxes, coyotes, and skunks, according to RCPH.

How is rabies transmitted?

MERLIN D. TUTTLE/Associated Press A big brown bat flies with a beetle in its mouth in this undated photo. The most common species of bat in the United States, the brown can be rabid but has rarely been linked with human cases of rabies. (AP Photo/Merlin D. Tuttle, Bat Conservation International)

The rabies virus is usually transmitted through saliva or brain/nervous system tissue. You can only get rabies by coming in contact with these specific bodily fluids and tissues. Rabies is a fatal disease but is preventable with the proper treatment.

How can you stay protected?

Maria Sbytova/Shutterstock.com FILE: A cat receives a medical checkup

RCPH recommends the general public follow these safety measures:

Keep your pets up to date on vaccines and keep records of when they were vaccinated.

Never keep wild or exotic animals as pets.

Avoid handling, touching, feeding, or rescuing wild animals.

Teach children not to approach strange animals, including others’ pets.

Discuss as soon as possible any potential exposure (bite or non-bite) to bats with your physician and report it to your local health department.

Contact your veterinarian and local health department if your pet has been in a fight with any wild animals.

What if you get bitten or scratched?

If you or a family member gets bitten or scratched, wash the wound immediately with liberal amounts of soap and water, and report to your physician, local public health department during business hours, or local law enforcement after hours.

For more information regarding rabies in animals, contact your local health department.

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