Racine community reflects on life of Koreem Ozier following deadly Sunday shooting

RACINE — Racine police are asking for the public's help after 27-year-old Koreem Ozier was shot and killed Sunday night.

On Monday, family and friends gathered near the corner of 12th Street and South Memorial Drive to mourn and remember Ozier's life.

Renessa Joplin

Wally "Coach Wop" Booker, who knew Ozier since coaching him in second grade, recalled him as someone who left a lasting mark on the community.

"We lost a good young man. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. We lost a good young man. A young man that was going to be a positive influence on the community, and was a positive influence on the community," Booker said.

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Booker was one of many in the Racine area who considered Ozier close like a family member.

"I basically was like a grandfather to him," Booker said. "Every time we met and we departed, he would tell me, 'I love you.'"

Officers responded and found Ozier with a gunshot wound to the chest at about 9 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 12th Street and South Memorial Drive. The shooting appears to have stemmed from "an altercation with an unknown male," according to a release from the Racine Police Department.

As of Monday, no arrests had been made, according to RPD Sgt. Alicia Mitchell.

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Friends shared photos of Ozier with TMJ4, including images from his time at Case High School, where he holds the record as the all-time leading scorer in basketball.

"His high school basketball career was, I would say, one of the best that ever performed here in Racine," Booker said.

Case High School Principal Cassie Kuranz remembered Ozier beyond the court in a statement Monday.

"Koreem was a beloved friend and member of our Case family and Racine community. His smile, his love of basketball and his genuine spirit filled any space he occupied. Koreem will be deeply missed," Kuranz said.

Ozier's family said his nickname, Golden Child, was reflective of the positive impact he had on those around him, which was evident in the steady stream of visitors at 12th and Memorial on Monday.

"I think there's a lot of love being shown, and I think that he's showing why he was well-respected in the community," Booker said.

He also shared a message for the broader community.

"I just think, as a community, we gotta show more love to young people, and help them get around situations like this," Booker said.

Booker said the question he keeps returning to is one without an easy answer.

"Why it happened, that's the question I keep asking myself. Why?" Booker said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RPD Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

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