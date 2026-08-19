RACINE — The Racine community is reflecting on the life and legacy of Bishop Lawrence Kirby, a longtime pastor at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, recognized as the state's oldest Black church in Wisconsin.

Kirby died Friday after more than 40 years leading the church, which was founded in 1857. Originally from Tennessee, Kirby began his time as pastor of St. Paul Missionary Church in June of 1981. He was consecrated as bishop of the church in September of 2002.

Renee Sartin Kirby

"I'm blessed because I had the chance to know him and to have my life touched by him," said James Kinchen, a pianist at St. Paul Missionary Baptist church.

Kinchen recalled the musical connection he shared with Kirby during services.

Watch: Racine community reflects on impact of longtime leader Bishop Lawrence Kirby

Racine community reflects on impact of longtime leader Bishop Lawrence Kirby

"He would strike up a song. Sometimes it would be a hymn that everybody knew, sometimes it would be what he called 'an old diddy,' a song from down South," he said. "And he would just starting singing, and I would be tasked with figuring out what key he's in and sort of supporting him in that way."

Kinchen remembered Kirby as a friend to many.

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"He knew no strangers. He never met anyone that he didn't immediately take to and begin talking with," he said.

Kinchen said that relatability helped Kirby's ministry flourish.

"He got people to come in and be a part of this congregation who otherwise may not have come in to church, because of his personality, because of his powerful and clear preaching and teaching," Kinchen said.

Beyond Sundays, Kirby is being recognized for his work in the broader Racine community.

"He had a vision for this ministry, St. Paul, being as much as it could something that was relevant to the lives of people from cradle to grave," Kinchen said.

That vision led to the creation of several community-focused programs, including affordable housing near the church, childcare and a mentorship program.

Pastor Melvin Hargrove of Zoe Outreach Ministries recalled how Kirby thought about some of these projects.

"He said, 'I build buildings so that those buildings will have some meaning in life and will be able to house ministries, and those ministries will be able to impact lives," Hargrove said.

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Hargrove himself helped manage St. Paul Gardens, an affordable senior housing complex, and assisted with the Godfathers/Godsons mentorship program while working at St. Paul Baptist Missionary Church.

It was during that time Hargrove felt called to start his own congregation in Racine.

"He helped lay the foundation," he said.

And Kirby ultimately supported Hargrove in his mission. In December of 1998, Kirby was there to bless the house as Zoe Outreach Ministries got started.

"To have a pastor be okay with you leaving and planting, or starting, is a phenomenal thing," Hargrove said.

Hargrove said Kirby's impact extends well beyond his own life and even beyond Racine.

"When you start looking at the life of Bishop Lawrence Kirby, you're going to see not just Racine. You're going to see Wisconsin. You're going to see the nation. you're going to see the international community as well," Hargrove said. "So his legacy is long and it's deep."

For Kinchen, Kirby's life was one marked goodness, love, mercy and justice, qualities he says he will continue to strive to reflect as he remembers Kirby moving forward.

"All of those things that are qualities of God are things that we should try to incorporate in our lives as much as possible," Kinchen said. "He's somebody who did that and did that admirably."

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