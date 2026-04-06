The Racine Art Museum is hosting its 17th annual Peeps art exhibit, featuring family-friendly artwork made from the iconic marshmallow candy.

This year, the exhibit has moved to a new, larger gallery space inside the museum.

Kidd O'Shea

"For the last 16 years or so, we've been putting an exhibition in kind of a smaller space just based on our exhibition schedule allowed, but this is the first year where we carved out some space in the schedule to make sure we can put it in a real gallery to legitimize the show," Tyler Potter said.

WATCH: Racine Art Museum opens 17th annual Peeps art exhibit in new gallery

Racine Art Museum exhibit turns Peeps into art

To enter the exhibit, artists must follow size and media requirements and ensure their artwork uses or represents the Peeps brand.

Kidd O'Shea

"As long as it's a family friendly representation of something, you can represent whatever you want," Tyler said.

The exhibit features a variety of creations from both kids and adults, including representations of pop culture, famous artworks, and wordplay. One piece features the Central Perk coffee shop from the television show "Friends." Local organizations, county governments, and the mayor have also submitted exhibits.

Kidd O'Shea

"There are some kids that are doing wild, really good work here, so the lines kind of blur between what's a child and what's an adult entry," Tyler said.

Kidd O'Shea

The museum is also hosting a closing weekend fundraiser called the Bunny Big Top on April 18 from six to 10 p.m. The event will feature circus performers and treats to celebrate the exhibit.

Kidd O'Shea

"As a nonprofit, almost everything that we make has to be fundraised somehow, from electric bills to our salaries, so that makes doing this possible," Tyler said.

Kidd O'Shea

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