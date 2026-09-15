Organizer, participants hope for success of Motion on Mead despite Village of Mount Pleasant warning

MOUNT PLEASANT — A new community event set for this weekend on Mead Street is drawing pushback from the Village of Mount Pleasant.

Motion on Mead was created by Yolonda "Yogi" Blair and her son Tre Edwards. Blair said the event grew out of concerns over rising costs for outside vendors at Racine's Party on the Pavement, which is also scheduled for this weekend downtown.

For Blair, Motion on Mead is about bringing people to Mead Street, a part of town she knows well.

"This is my old stomping grounds; I lived around the corner. All these businesses I have frequented," Blair said.

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The event will include about a dozen vendors gathered at a private lot in the 2300 block of Mead Street, but with most of the focus on driving foot traffic to existing businesses along the corridor.

"We want people to walk up and down the street. Frequent these businesses. See what they have," Blair said. "See what Butler Candyland has to offer, see what Josephine's has to offer, see what La Tapatía has to offer."

Earlier this month, the Village of Mount Pleasant sent a letter to Mead Street property owners stating in part, "The Village of Mount Pleasant has not issued, and will not issue, a block party permit, street use permit, or festival license for this event."

The letter also warned that property owners in the neighborhood "should be aware of Village laws and understand the consequences of violating those laws."

When TMJ4's Lauren Sklba asked the Village of Mount Pleasant to clarify which specific aspects of village code officials believe Motion on Mead falls under, village Communications Director Sean Ryan said, "Until we receive more specific information relating to the event, we cannot definitively say which section of Village code it would fall under."

Ryan said possibilities included a festival license or street use permit.

"It's not a festival, it's not. It's not a street festival. It's not a block party. It's none of that," Blair said.

She does not believe the event fits the village's definition of a festival, as she does not anticipate one thousand attendees, and says it will not impact roadways.

Blair said the lack of clarity is frustrating.

"What is the pushback for? This is a good thing," she said. "And I'm kind of sad about that."

The uncertainty has left some businesses along Mead Street with questions heading into the weekend.

"Is it going to happen? Is it not going to happen due to the letter that came out? Are you safe to even set up?" said Qiana Slater, an employee on Mead Street.

Slater said she believes Motion on Mead would be a positive event for the area.

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"I think it would be a wonderful thing to do," Slater said.

Tina Grandberry, owner of Butler Candyland, echoed that sentiment.

"I hope that a lot of people come out and get to see all the businesses up and down Mead Street," Grandberry said.

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And despite the concern the letter from Mount Pleasant has generated, Blair is confident Motion on Mead will take place as planned.

"We will see everybody on the 19th and the 20th," she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

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