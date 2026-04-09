One person was seriously injured after a vehicle was hit by a train in Racine

RACINE — The Racine Police Department responded to a call on the 1200 block of Washington Avenue on late Wednesday night after receiving a report of a vehicle that was struck by a train, the department said in a statement on Thursday morning.

An adult female, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was injured as a result of the incident and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Racine Police Department A Racine Police Department squad car.

The State Patrol responded to assist the police department at the scene.

This is an active investigation.

Racine Police investigators are asking the public to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756 if they have any information as to what happened.

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