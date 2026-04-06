One person injured, $30,000 worth of damage reported in Racine apartment fire

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department says one person suffered minor burn injuries after the department responded to an apartment complex at 5600 Castle Ct. around 1:27 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a wall on fire behind a dryer in one of the units.

According to a press release from Racine FD, the first fire engine on scene confirmed it was a working before quickly attacking the fire, extinguishing it and then ensuring it had not spread any further.

The department says it was able to stop the fire about an hour after it was dispatched, adding that 25 firefighters responded to the scene.

It adds that the cause of the fire is under investigation but was likely set off accidentally, saying the blaze caused about $20,000 worth of structure damage and $10,000 worth of property damage.

No fire department personnel were injured, but one person suffered minor burn injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Racine FD says it found that all apartment units had working, hard-wired smoke alarms which helped people safely evacuate the affected units.

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