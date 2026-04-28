O&H Danish Bakery in Racine celebrates 77 years of serving famous kringle and pastries to the community

O&H Danish Bakery in Racine is celebrating 77 years as a four-generation family business, drawing crowds as early as 6 a.m. for its famous pastries.

Brendan Johnson visited the flagship location Tuesday morning, where the bakery behind the storefront is a 24/7 operation. The treats are made locally in Racine.

Becky Jackson is celebrating 40 years with the company.

Watch: Brendan Johnson visits O&H Danish Bakery in Racine:

Brendan Johnson visits O&H Danish Bakery in Racine

"We have a dedicated artisan team that pretty much works two different shifts and they make all this wonderful variety of products," Jackson said.

"Anywhere from our bars and brownies to our eclairs and all kinds of donuts, and our Danishes as well as our kringles," Jackson said.

The bakery features a kringle of the month, which is currently mimosa. They also offer an explorer's kringle that changes every two weeks. The current explorer's flavor is churro, which combines cheese, caramel, and cinnamon.

"We have dedicated customers, whether it be at our flagship store or at any of our locations," Jackson said.

The Oleson family has run the business for 77 years. The bakery has locations in Racine, Oak Creek, and Sturtevant, serving local residents and customers from all over the United States.

"We just have such a dedicated group of customers and that's really what makes O&H so special, along with the quality of our products," Jackson said.

"You can come in here any day and find like a best friend that you haven't seen in 20, 25 years," Jackson said.

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