Milwaukee man cited after tripping 9-year-old during youth football game in Mount Pleasant

A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was cited for disorderly conduct after police say he walked onto the field during a youth football game and tripped a child.

Mount Pleasant police cited the man following an incident Saturday during a youth football game between the Case Eagles and Milwaukee Colts at Case High School in Mount Pleasant, in Racine County.

Police say the man — a parent of a player on the visiting team — became upset over a play, walked onto the field, and stuck his leg out as the 9-year-old player ran by. The child fell, as did the man. The child was not injured.

TMJ4 has obtained new video of what happened next. The man was pulled over shortly after leaving the game, and officers say he admitted to tripping the child.

"So you went out on the field?" an officer asked.

"I went out on the field," the man said.

"And what did you do when you went out on the field?" the officer asked.

"Huh?" the man said.

"What did you do when you went out on the field?" the officer asked.

"I was like trying to stop one of the kids out on the field like… There was just some bigger kids than mine and I got impulsive and I apologized to the whole team already. I apologized to the coach, everybody," the man said.

Police also reviewed whether the incident could amount to physical abuse of a child, but the department says the elements of that statute were not met — specifically, because there was no bodily harm.

TMJ4 is not naming or showing the face of the man because he has not been criminally charged.

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