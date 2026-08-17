RACINE — More than 25 years after Linda Fields was found dead in Racine, a man has been found guilty for his involvement in her death.

Lucas Ascencio Alonso, 69, pleaded no contest Monday to second-degree reckless homicide. Judge Robert Repischak accepted the plea and found him guilty.

Fields was 37 years old when her body was discovered on Feb. 24, 2000, along Lake Avenue in Racine. DNA evidence ultimately led the Racine Police Department to arrest Ascencio Alonso in 2023.

Watch: Judge finds man guilty following no-contest plea in death of Linda Fields

Judge finds man guilty following no-contest plea in death of Linda Fields

According to the criminal complaint, Ascencio Alonso and Fields met in a bar prior to having sex along Lake Avenue. The complaint states Ascencio Alonso admitted multiple times to strangling Fields, but he claimed she was alive when he left her, as she was reportedly yelling at him.

Fields' son, Carl Fields, spoke about the case following the arrest of Ascencio Alonso in 2023.

"We've been living with this in a fractured way for a long time. We've been hurting quietly and silently for a long time. And we are happy to have this day," Fields said at a news conference in 2023.

He said justice is "in big part, accountability. And it's very much so about healing."

Ascensio Alonso now faces up to 15 years in prison. A sentencing hearing was set for Nov. 16.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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