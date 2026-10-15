'I knew something was wrong': Neighbors describe overnight scene as Racine police investigate homicide

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police are investigating a homicide that reportedly stemmed from a neighborly dispute early Thursday morning on the city's north side.

The Racine Police Department said officers responded to the 500 block of Greenfield Road at about 3 a.m. Thursday, after a caller reported being assaulted in their home and said they shot someone.

Police said a 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man died at the scene.

Watch the video below to hear from residents in the area:

Neighbors describe overnight scene as Racine police investigate homicide

The 44-year-old man who fired the gun is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Neighbors said this amount of police activity is not common for the area they call home.

"It woke me up, and I saw a lot of police officers just racing around the block and then they finally stopped," Sandra Anchondo said. "And then I knew something was wrong."

TMJ4

Neighbor Jake Christensen said he saw "a lot of lights" and "didn't know what happened, but I know something badly happened."

TMJ4

Residents expressed that Thursday's police activity was uncommon for the neighborhood, which neighbor Gail Weidner described as "nice, everybody's so kind, polite."

"It's a nice neighborhood," Weidner said.

TMJ4

Weidner and Christensen both agreed that the police presence on Thursday did not impact their view of the area.

However, others were more shaken up.

"It's very scary," Anchondo said. "Now, I'm looking around. I'm looking around to see if there's anything going on. Before, it wasn't like that."

RPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Alicia Mitchell said Thursday's homicide was the seventh in Racine this year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip