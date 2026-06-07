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I-94 reopens following serious multi-vehicle crash on early Sunday morning

I-94 northbound near STH 11 in Racine was closed on Sunday morning following a serious multi-vehicle crash involving six vehicles, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office.
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RACINE — I-94 northbound near STH 11 in Racine was closed on Sunday morning following a serious multi-vehicle crash involving six vehicles, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene to assist with multiple people who were injured.

The interstate was reopened at around 8:55 a.m. Sunday morning.

TMJ4 is working on getting more information.

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Meet your Racine County reporter: Lauren Sklba