I-94 reopens following serious multi-vehicle crash on early Sunday morning

RACINE — I-94 northbound near STH 11 in Racine was closed on Sunday morning following a serious multi-vehicle crash involving six vehicles, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene to assist with multiple people who were injured.

The interstate was reopened at around 8:55 a.m. Sunday morning.

TMJ4 is working on getting more information.

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