Fountain Banquet Hall owner speaks out with social media post after birthday party fight in Sturtevant

STURTEVANT, WI — The owner of a Sturtevant banquet hall is speaking out after a fight broke out during a birthday party Saturday night near 86th and Durand.

Saturday night, around 10 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to the back of the Fountain Banquet Hall near 86th and Durand Avenue to disperse a large group of young people who were fighting, according to the owner.

Neighbors Tom and Beth Legg said they heard it all.

WATCH: Foundtain Banquet Hall owner speaks out with a social media post after a birthday party fight in Sturtevant

Fountain Banquet Hall owner speaks out after birthday party brawl

"It's a banquet hall, so they're going to be loud, but we've never had anything like we had this weekend," Beth Legg said.

On Sunday afternoon, the banquet hall's owner, Theresa Beth, addressed the situation on social media, writing in part, "It truly saddens me to even have to make this statement."

Beth said the birthday party was over capacity, with more people attempting to show up. She blamed the situation in part on a social media post that called the event "open invite," which she said was against her rules. She said she stopped letting people in, but they gathered in the back parking lot. She called police to clear them out, but once police left, the group returned and began to fight.

Tom Legg described the scene.

"It was just a lot of yelling, you couldn't really discern what they were trying to say because everybody was just as loud as they could possibly be people screaming over the top of everybody else," Tom Legg said.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said there were no arrests as of Sunday, but the investigation continues.

Beth offered an apology to anyone impacted and said the hall will be making changes to how events are handled to ensure safety. She said if similar incidents continue, they would consider more intensive screening processes.

Beth Legg said the owner's response gave her some reassurance.

"But it does make me feel much more at ease knowing that she's looking into providing more security, better security, and better protocols," Beth Legg said.

Beth also called on parents to address the behavior with their children.

"When you're in public you gotta conduct yourself properly," Tom Legg said.

I reached out to Theresa Beth on Monday for comment, but did not hear back.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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