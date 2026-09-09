Flock cameras on chopping block in Racine, city leaders and police weigh public safety and privacy concerns

Racine's Finance and Personnel Committee voted 3-2 Tuesday night against terminating the city's contract with Flock Safety, a license plate reader camera system that has drawn scrutiny from residents and city leaders over privacy concerns. The item will still go before the full Common Council on Sept. 15.

Mayor Cory Mason sponsored the agenda item to discuss renegotiating or terminating the Flock contract.

"Just a lot of concerns we are hearing from residents about security of the data that's collected when Flock collects information on cars as they go by," Mason said.

The Racine Police Department defended its use of the technology during the meeting, with Police Chief Alexander Ramirez calling it a critical tool in criminal investigations.

"It's been critical in homicides, it's been critical in missing people, critical in stolen vehicles. It's been critical in many aspects, this technology has been very useful to us," Ramirez said.

Ramirez asked city leaders to allow the department time to transition away from the technology if the contract is ultimately dropped.

"I think an immediate termination of access will disrupt ongoing investigations," Ramirez said.

Flock cameras on the chopping block in racine, city leaders and police weigh public safety and privacy concerns

The meeting included roughly two hours of questions and discussion between police, Flock representatives, and city leaders.

District 4 Alder David Maack acknowledged the complexity of the decision.

"I don't know if Flock is the tool to move forward, but as the chief has alluded to, we are taking away a tool," Maack said.

"I mean it's a tension between security and public safety and people's privacy and personal liberties," Mason said.

The Flock system has faced growing opposition across southeast Wisconsin in recent weeks, as multiple agencies have dropped the technology following instances of alleged misuse by officers or concerns over data practices. In July, the Racine Police Department confirmed two of its officers were under investigation for allegedly misusing Flock cameras. Ramirez told TMJ4 one of those officers has returned to work, while the other remains under investigation.

Despite the committee's vote against termination, Mason signaled the city's relationship with Flock is likely coming to an end.

"I don't think we are going to move forward with Flock as a vendor next year. I think the question is what do we do in the meantime to transition out of it," Mason said.

The Common Council will take up the matter at its meeting on Sept. 15.

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