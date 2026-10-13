Firefighter paramedic responds to second Safe Haven Baby Box surrender in Racine: 'It takes honor and courage'

RACINE, Wis. — Racine's Station 4 has seen its second surrender of a newborn at its Safe Haven Baby Box, and the same firefighter paramedic just happened to respond to both.

"Feeling that sense of being able to help in a situation kind of overcomes you," said Marco Ostricki, a firefighter paramedic with the Racine Fire Department.

Watch this video to hear more from Ostricki about the Safe Haven Baby Box:

Racine firefighter present for two Baby Box surrenders praises decision, wants community know about resource

For Otsricki, responding to two surrenders at the same station is simply a "crazy coincidence."

"You don't expect it to happen once, much less twice," Ostricki said.

The first surrender at Station 4 was also the first ever Safe Haven Baby Box surrender in the state of Wisconsin, just about one year ago.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow parents to surrender unharmed newborns anonymously and with no legal consequences within 30 days of birth. When a baby is placed in the temperature-controlled box, a siren rings out, alerting first responders. The child then receives a medical check, is transported to the hospital, and eventually the adoption process begins.

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Ostricki said he is grateful to be present for moments like this.

"Thank you for going this route and allowing us to be in a position to help you," Ostricki said. "Anonymous or not, this is a huge step for you, and you are brave for doing this."

Joshua Weber, Division Chief of Health and Safety and EMS, said he had full confidence when he learned about the most recent surrender and who was working at that time.

"When I received the call and I knew who was on staff that day, I had nothing but confidence that it was going to be handled correctly and with compassion," Weber said.

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Weber offered a message to parents in crisis and anyone who may be considering using a Safe Haven Baby Box.

"We're there for you, and we have resources for you," Weber said.

And the Safe Haven Baby Box is just one of those resources available for Racine County residents.

"This is a very safe and anonymous route to go, and it takes honor and courage to do it," Ostricki said.

Ostricki recognizes the weight of the decision made by the surrendering parent.

"The decision that was made was a big one, and it took a lot of bravery to get to that point," Ostricki said.

There are eight Safe Haven Baby Boxes located across Wisconsin, with five in the southeastern portion of the state. Those locations can be found at www.shbb.org.

Parents can also utilize the Safe Haven Crisis Line by calling or texting 1-866-99BABY1.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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