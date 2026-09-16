MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — The family of Geovonnie Amie is reflecting on their loss as police announce a suspect in the 18-year-old's death is in custody.

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Family of Geovonnie Amie reflects on loss as arrest is made nearly three months after teen's death in Racine County

Eulla Amie, Geovonnie's mother, described the impact of losing her son.

"The death of my son has taken a toll on everyone, from the children to all of us," Amie said Wednesday.

Deshara Renteria

Geovonnie was one of six children but is described by those close to him as a brother to many.

His cousin, Marcela Sida, said the bond went beyond family.

"He was my cousin, but he was more than just a cousin. He was my brother," Sida said.

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His aunt, Ena Renteria, echoed that sentiment.

"We were close. He stayed with me since he was 12," Renteria said.

She said she saw him every day, and he was always on the go.

"He was always willing to learn new things, too," she said.

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According to a criminal complaint, Geovonnie was driving a vehicle that crashed into a parked car on Racine Street on June 24. Officers found him unresponsive and, while investigating, discovered he had been shot.

The complaint alleges the shooting happened a few blocks away in Mount Pleasant, when suspect Ronald Franklin, 17, was meeting Geovonnie to buy a THC vape, an interaction that turned deadly.

Renteria said Geovonnie's death was unimaginable.

"I don't think any of us would've thought that, in a million years — him of all people," Renteria said.

Franklin was charged in July with felony murder while attempting to commit an armed robbery. He was arrested Monday in Chicago and will be extradited to Wisconsin; the Mount Pleasant Police Department announced the arrest Tuesday.

For Geovonnie's family, the news brought a new wave of grief.

"It was just like, 'Dang, he's really, really gone,'" Renteria said.

As the judicial process is set to begin, his mother said the family is still processing the loss of Geovonnie.

"Geovonnie will always be loved, and remembered, and missed," Amie said. "And we still have a long road of healing ahead."

Sida said she will carry her memories of him with her.

"He was a very present person. He was a very happy person, so I'll probably just think about that every day," she said, recalling he had a smile that is not easy to forget.

Amie remembered her son as someone full of promise.

"Geovonnie was the light of the room. Geovonnie had a lot of goals. Geovannie was very lovable," Amie said. "He didn't deserve what happened to him, no matter what transpired. Nobody deserves to die."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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