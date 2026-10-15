Caledonia residents hope new mixed-use zoning district could be a route for new retail options

CALEDONIA, Wis. — The Village of Caledonia has a new mixed-use zoning ordinance, a first for the village.

The village board recently approved the new zoning district, which allows for mixed-use developments no taller than 45 feet, on a minimum of five acres, with at least 20% of that being open space. The district allows for 16 to 25 residential units per acre, along with retail, office, or restaurant spaces, according to village documents.

Watch this video to learn more about Caledonia's mixed-use zoning district:

Residents welcome new mixed-use zoning as a potential path for more retail options

While mixed-use is included in the village's comprehensive plan, adopted in 2009, there has never been a clear path for developers to pursue, or the village to approve, these types of projects.

The old Kmart property is one space where the village imagines a combination of commercial and residential uses could be beneficial.

"The location, and need for smaller-sized commercial sites and housing options makes this location ideal for mixed-use," Development Director Peter Wagner said.

Caledonia resident Brenda Jackson said she is open to the new zoning.

"I'm not opposed to mixed use, as long as it is something that Oak Creek, or say Kenosha, are doing, where it's residential along with bringing in some retail shops, some restaurants," Jackson said.

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Jackson believes the village needs more retail options for residents.

"I think we need more. And if that mixed use will bring in those businesses and keep them here, then I'm all for it," Jackson said.

Caledonia resident Becky Fick said she would be okay with a mixed-use development coming to the village.

"I guess it would be okay. The people could shop at the store, and there's a housing shortage," Fick said.

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Fick also agreed that there's a need for more retail options in town, "especially clothing," she said.

"I have to drive all the way to the other side of town, and the way gas is, I make sure I have other errands to do if I'm going to drive that far, so I really don't go shopping that much," Fick said.

Wagner said there are no projects being considered for the Kmart site at this time.

"Before any mixed-use project could be considered for the Kmart site, the owner would have to request a land use amendment and rezone for the site as the parcel currently is not a mixed-use site," he said.

The new zoning ordinance comes as Caledonia is collecting resident feedback to help guide an update to the village's comprehensive plan.

Residents can respond to the village's Visioning Survey at this link. The survey is open through Oct. 21.

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