Caledonia family wants neighborhood to feel safe again as suspect in dog's shooting, death appears in court

RACINE — A Caledonia man accused of shooting and killing a family's dog made his initial appearance in Racine County court Thursday.

Nicholas Schmidt faces a felony charge of animal mistreatment with a dangerous weapon, which could mean up to 7.5 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

Court Commissioner Sally Hoelzel set a $2,500 cash bond Thursday. Schmidt is expected back in court on Sept. 23 for a preliminary hearing.

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The shooting happened on July 15, when Chili, a dog belonging primarily to 8-year-old Violet, got out of the family's yard and was shot and killed.

The Larson Family

"She'll never get that time to grow up with her. She had to witness her dog collapse on the kitchen floor," AJ Larson, Violet's dad, said. "It's been a horrible end to her summer."

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According to the criminal complaint, a neighbor's surveillance video shows a man at Schmidt's residence "shoulder the rifle and aim it." Investigators believed the man's body type matched that of Schmidt.

The complaint says Schmidt ultimately confessed to the shooting, saying he didn't intend to kill Chili. He also told investigators he "thought it was a good thing" that Chili died.

Violet's father, AJ Larson, attended Thursday's hearing. He said his family is glad to see the judicial process moving ahead.

"We don't know what the outcome is going to be. We just want our neighborhood safe," Larson said. "We want our daughter to feel safe again, and I don't know that she will for a long time."

For the Larson family, Chili's absence is now a reminder of the tragic event that happened in the neighborhood they call home.

"It was a complete 180 from when we moved in, we were excited to be in that neighborhood," Larson said. "Never thought in a million years something like that would happen."

Schmidt and his attorney said Thursday they did not wish to comment on the case.

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