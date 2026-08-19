BURLINGTON — Phase one of a months-long construction project in historic downtown Burlington is complete, and business owners say they're glad to see the progress.

The city launched the project to address infrastructure needs, improve safety and enhance the pedestrian experience downtown.

Kerry Witbrod, owner of Chic and Unique Boutique, said her business made it through the summer on East Chestnut Street in an area known as the Loop, which was shut down to traffic.

"It's been a bit of a challenge, but not too horrible," she said. "It's over, which is fantastic."

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Now, as Chestnut has reopened, she said she is enjoying the results.

"I love it. I think it looks fresh," she said. "I like the parking stalls that aren't painted. I like that they're the concrete instead. I think it's very easy to see exactly where to park. There's a little bump up to get here, which helps slow down traffic so they're not flying around the corner and flying into their parking spots, which we've seen in the past."

She also noted the color of the concrete, saying it "matches the aesthetics of the historic district."

Phase One included curb, gutter and sidewalk installation along Chestnut and parts of Pine Street, as well as new concrete pavement on Chestnut Street. Trees, lighting and planters have yet to be installed in the reconstructed area.

Watch: Business owners, shoppers embrace downtown Burlington changes as construction project enters second phase

Business owners, shoppers embrace downtown Burlington changes as construction project enters second phase

Witbrod said the timing of the project's first phase wrapping up works in her favor.

"I'm thrilled that it's going into the busier season now, right before the holidays start pretty soon. Back to school is happening now," she said.

Shoppers Janice Richter and Teresa Vogt said they feel a responsibility to keep visiting downtown businesses throughout the project.

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"Even before they started we heard the concerns of businesses that we've gone into," Richter said.

She said she felt "almost obligated to let them know we're not giving up on the businesses here."

Both said getting around the area has been easier than they anticipated.

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"They did everything they could to make it so you could still get in and out and around," Vogt said.

Phase two is now underway, closing two blocks of traffic on Pine Street, between Chestnut and Jefferson streets. Beyond the noticeable changes to sidewalks and roadways, work includes storm sewer installation and underground electrical work.

Dave Schmalfeldt, who owns Itzen's Shoes and Repairs, is now in the heart of the construction zone. He explained what shoppers can expect during this next phase.

"The nice thing is, they keep the sidewalks open until the very last section of construction," he said. "They'll pour the street and then if the street's done, then they'll tear up the sidewalks. Then you can walk down the street and they'll put boards from the street into the buildings so it's easy access that way."

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Schmalfeldt said his business has taken steps to boost its social media presence and foot traffic has remained high despite the construction.

"People in Burlington have been wonderful, really focusing on downtown," Schmalfeldt said.

As work continues, he's choosing to stay positive.

"Change is good. You gotta have change. Change is always good," Schmalfeldt said.

The construction project is expected to wrap up this fall.

For more information about the downtown project, visit burlington-wi.gov.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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