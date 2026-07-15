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Browns Lake Beach closed due to probable blue-green algae

BLUE GREEN ALGAE
NATI HARNIK/ASSOCIATED PRESS
**ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND OF JULY 9- 10 ** Algae blooms are seen floating the the waters of Pawnee Lake, west of Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2005. Scientists say that under the right conditions blue-green algae can bloom or be blown into clumps near shorelines where livestock and pets drink and children play in the sun. Toxins produced by the algae can persist days, even weeks after the scum or clumps naturally break up and vanish.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
BLUE GREEN ALGAE
Posted

BURLINGTON, Wis. — Browns Lake Beach at Fischer Park in Burlington will be closed until further notice due to probable blue-green algae.

According to Racine County Parks, the beach will remain closed until the algae is no longer visible.

Follow the Racine County Parks Facebook Page for updates.

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Meet your Racine County reporter: Lauren Sklba