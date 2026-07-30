RACINE, Wis. — Storm Team 4 meteorologist Brendan Johnson was live from the Swine Barns at the Racine County Fairgrounds Thursday morning, where 4-H members were already hard at work ahead of a 9 a.m. competition.

The Racine County Fair is underway with 100,000 people expected through the weekend. Johnson toured the dairy barn, sheep barn, and swine barns during the morning broadcast, connecting with 4-H members and fair representatives on the ground.

Richelle Henningfeld, a fair representative, said the animals have been a year-long commitment for the young competitors.

Watch: Brendan Johnson spent the morning at the Racine County Fair as 100,000 fairgoers expected this weekend

Brendan Johnson spends day at Racine County Fair

"They work hard all year long. These pigs were born roughly around like January or February. You know some of our other animals, they've been born since this time last year. The kids work hard on their animals and prepare them for competition here for the five-day affair, and then they will sell these market animals on Saturday," Henningfeld said.

Gates open at 8 a.m., and the fairgrounds are open until 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

With paid gate admission, attendees can enjoy a stingray encounter, racing pigs, ducks and goats, a wild bird display, and pool party pooches. Thursday night's grandstand event features a combine demolition derby with a tractor pull. Friday night brings a tractor truck pull, Saturday features mutton busting and bull riding, and Sunday closes out the weekend with a demolition derby.

Henningfeld said the fair draws loyal crowds year after year.

"We love everybody. They just come and make fair memories. Lots of people keep coming back year after year just to enjoy those fair staples," she said.

Johnson is forecasting a great weekend of weather for fairgoers — Thursday brings nothing but sunshine with temperatures climbing from the 50s and 60s in the morning into the 80s in the afternoon, with humidity increasing through the day.

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