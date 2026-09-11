MEQUON, Wis. — Southeast Wisconsin residents have several opportunities Friday and this weekend to reflect and honor the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, including ceremonies, memorials and a stair climb at Lambeau Field.

Local events happening Friday

At Wood National Cemetery, the Milwaukee VA Medical Center is hosting a wreath-laying ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

Watch Alonna Johnson's video report below:

Southern Ozaukee first responders mark 25 years since the September 11 attacks

The Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial and Education Center in Kewaskum will hold its annual remembrance ceremony at 1 p.m., with a survivor of the attacks set to speak.

At 2 p.m., the Milwaukee Fire Department is taking part in a memorial at Davidson Park.

The Lambeau Field memorial climb

On Saturday, Southern Ozaukee first responders Brittany Paiva, Melissa Bradley and Jeremiah Bradley will lead a team to Lambeau Field for the annual 9/11 Memorial Climb. The team, from Southern Ozaukee Fire and EMS Station, will climb stairs equivalent to 110 stories — the height of the fallen World Trade Center towers.

They say remembering the day is especially important for the generation that was not alive during the attacks.

Alonna Johnson Screenshot

"I remember the one song that says where were you when the world stopped turning, and that always comes back to me when I think about 9/11," firefighter EMT Melissa Bradley said.

"I think it's also a good remembrance to teach the younger generation now to understand the true impact and meaning it had on our country," paramedic firefighter Paiva said.

Alonna Johnson

"History is very important, seeing how we came together under such tragedy. We need to do more of that. We need more sense of community," firefighter Lt. Jeremiah Bradley said.

The team is bringing approximately 25 people to Lambeau Field, many of whom are not first responders.

Alonna Johnson Screenshot

Among them is Jack Depies, a firefighter EMT born in 2002 — part of the generation that was not alive when the attacks happened. Depies said the climb carries deep personal meaning.

"I climb to never forget, to carry on the remembrance of what happened and just to make sure we never forget. I feel more as a person rather than a firefighter having to climb," Depies said.

The team is climbing in memory of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives 25 years ago, as well as the countless others not included in that count.

Battalion Chief Rick Lemke is heading to the climb for his fifth year. He said when the climb is complete, participants ring a bell honoring the fallen and receive a special memento.

Alonna Johnson Screenshot

"We all get a picture and a little description of one of the firefighters who died that day. I always come back from the climb and spend a little time doing some research, getting online and kind of reading up on the firefighter that I was climbing for," Lemke said.

Many participants plan to wear their gear during the climb. Lemke said the gear can weigh about 60 pounds.

The team encourages the community to take part in the events if they are able.

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