Port Washington residential fire displaces two occupants on early Sunday morning

PORT WASHINGTON — The Port Washington Fire Department was dispatched on early Sunday morning to a single-story residential structure fire.
Law enforcement officers who responded saw heavy fire coming from an attached garage, with flames extending through the roof. The officers confirmed that everyone had evacuated the home before going door-to-door to notify neighbors.
The first engine company to arrive had water on the fire within 10 minutes of the initial call, and crews immediately began searching the home to confirm that no one else was inside.
According to the Port Washington Fire Department, the fire was largely contained within the garage, with limited extension into the adjoining part of the home.
The fire was brought under control by 1:45 a.m., and two occupants were evaluated by EMS at the scene but declined transportation.
The occupants of the home have been temporarily displaced. The Port Washington Police Department are helping investigate the cause of the fire.
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