Port Washington neighbors have waited decades for a new Interurban trail connection

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Port Washington is moving to close a long-standing gap in the Ozaukee Interurban Trail, with the city's Common Council set to vote Tuesday on approving a proposal to apply for a federal grant to build a new underpass.

The project proposal from architecture and planning firm TKDA would reroute the existing trail route near the intersection of State Route 32 and W. Oakland Avenue to a nearby We Energies power line right of way and construct an underpass beneath the railroad tracks, connecting the trail to downtown Port Washington.

TMJ4 News The existing trail route (blue) and the proposed bypass and underpass (yellow).

The federal Department of Transportation grant is specifically designed for eliminating railroad crossings, according to the city's Tuesday Common Council agenda.

Currently, trail users traveling along Route 32 into Port Washington find the trail abruptly ends, depositing them onto a road with no sidewalk, leading to an at-grade railroad crossing — a setup that neighbors say feels unsafe.

WATCH: Port Washington neighbors have waited decades for an Interurban trail connection

Port Washington neighbors have waited decades for an Interurban trail connection

Lori Ferguson, who lives in the area, said she regularly walks the trail with her family.

"We go from the house to the Java Dock to grab a coffee, and then come back," Ferguson said. "If you're a walker like we are, it just seems a little dangerous over here."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Lori Ferguson

Both the city and Ozaukee County have sought to address the issue for more than two decades. The federal grant, if approved, would cover 80% of the $2 million price tag, the city estimates.

Dennis Armstrong, who lives next to the proposed trail route and underpass, said he welcomes the change.

"We use this all the time for walking back and forth to the marina... This is gonna turn into a real busy area when the trail opens... And I'm gonna have to make my house look pretty from down there, where right now, there's all kinds of weeds and stuff up there," Armstrong said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Dennis Armstrong

Given the grant application has not been submitted yet, the timeline for completion remains unclear, and could end up being a multi-year process, according to the city engineer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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