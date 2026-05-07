SAUKVILLE, Wis. — More than 120 beagles are expected to arrive at Wisconsin Humane Society campuses in the Milwaukee area in the coming days, following a 2025 legal settlement connected to mistreatment allegations at Ridglan Farms, a beagle breeding facility outside Madison.

The first wave of dogs is set to arrive Monday at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee and Green Bay campuses. From there, the dogs will be re-homed with foster families or spread out to the organization's other campuses.

Stacy Oatman of the Wisconsin Humane Society said the organization's multiple campuses, including its Ozaukee location, are being prepared to receive 120 or more of the animals.

"The first wave on Monday is going to be going to our Milwaukee campus as well as our Green Bay campus. And many of those dogs are going to be going straight to foster homes," Oatman said. "[The Ozaukee campus is] a soft landing spot for those that might need some more medically intensive treatment."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Stacy Oatman

Large protests at Ridglan Farms over alleged mistreatment drew widespread attention in April. After that, Big Dog Ranch Rescue led the effort to buy and rescue 1,500 beagles.

Port Washington resident Christine Peters, who was at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Ozaukee Campus for a vaccine clinic for her own dog, Scout, said the situation resonated with her.

Watch: Ozaukee neighbors, local Humane Society ready for the arrival of beagles rescued from Dane County

Ozaukee neighbors, local Humane Society ready for the arrival of rescued beagles

"I'm just glad those dogs are going to have a life now," Peters said. "Sitting in a kennel their whole life is horrible... It makes me wonder how many more places are like that across the country that treat animals that way.:

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Christine Peters

The Wisconsin Humane Society is actively seeking foster families for the incoming beagles, as well as for its other dogs. Peters added she would be open to fostering a second dog herself.

"If I found the right partner, he could have a little friend with him," Peters said.

Those interested in fostering can contact the Wisconsin Humane Society for more information. The same goes for those looking to adopt.

If you'd like the continue the conversation, check out this story in our new Facebook group for Ozaukee County news. Just search "Let's Talk, Ozaukee County! Neighborhood News" on Facebook.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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