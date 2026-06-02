Ozaukee County Sheriff seeks bicyclist involved in Fredonia hit-and-run

TOWN OF FREDONIA, Wis. — The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a bicyclist involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the Town of Fredonia.

At about 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, the cyclist was struck by a silver Ford Escape with Illinois registration plates while traveling westbound on Fredonia Kohler Road near the intersection of County Highway H.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was later located and arrested on other charges.

According to a witness, the bicyclist left the scene before law enforcement arrived and has not been identified or located.

Deputies are attempting to contact the bicyclist to determine their condition and obtain information regarding the incident.

The bicyclist is described as a white male operating what is believed to be an e-bike.

The bike sustained significant damage to the rear wheel from the crash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office at (262) 284-7172 and reference incident No. 26-12162.

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