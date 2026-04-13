Officials urge caution after bluff slide at Port Washington North Beach

Emergency officials are urging caution after a bluff slide at Port Washington North Beach.
Ozaukee County Emergency Management posted a picture of the bluff slide on social media this morning.
Officials are urging extreme caution if visitors plan on visiting the area.
They say bluff conditions can change rapidly, especially with recent weather impacts.
Officials offered the following safety reminders for anyone visiting the beach:
- Stay clear of the bluff and slide area
- Avoid walking directly below the bluff face
- Watch for unstable ground and falling debris
- Follow any posted warnings or barricades
- Keep a safe distance and supervise children closely
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