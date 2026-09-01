PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A fire hydrant is sitting in the shoulder of County Highway LL in Port Washington following a water and sewer upgrade project tied to the new data center complex.

According to the city's water department, the hydrant is currently turned off for safety, and the city says it wants the issue resolved before winter.

Watch Alex Gaul's full report in the video player below:

Neighbors react to misplaced fire hydrant on County Highway LL in Port Washington

Hydrants were installed as part of a city infrastructure project to extend water and sewer service to the under-construction data center complex. The project required County Highway LL to be fully closed for months before the road was eventually resurfaced.

Neighbors react to misplaced fire hydrant on County Highway LL in Port Washington

Bill Tyson, a Port Washington neighbor who bikes the nearby Ozaukee Interurban Trail often, rode past the area Thursday morning.

"It's not too bad. I don't know, just avoid it I guess," Tyson said. "I guess they could have put them in the right spot."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Bill Tyson

Rich Peshek, a neighbor from nearby Grafton, said the hazard is more serious than it might appear.

"Something like that, it's solid. You hit it. It's going to damage your car," Peshek said. "Sometimes you look at those things and there could be better planning, and that maybe is done in a rush, trying to meet a deadline, and sometimes mistakes are made."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Rich Peshek

Water Utility superintendent Dan Fisher said the exact timeframe for a fix is as of yet unclear, but the city wants the work completed before winter. The project is expected to require minimal lane closures, if any.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip