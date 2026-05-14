Neighbors react after developers file legal challenge to overturn Cedarburg pond denial

CEDARBURG, Wis. — The developers behind a proposed 13-acre private pond in the Town of Cedarburg have filed a legal challenge seeking to overturn the town board's decision to deny their project, escalating a months-long dispute that has drawn strong opposition from area residents.

The lawsuit argues the town government lacked the authority to deny the proposal based on existing Town ordinances. Developers Michale and Stacy Gauthier are seeking a court review of that process and, ultimately, for the denial to be overturned.

The Town of Cedarburg board rejected the pond proposal in February and went later went further by adopting an ordinance prohibiting ponds larger than five acres within its jurisdiction.

The Gauthier proposal has changed since it was first introduced. The project no longer calls for drawing water directly from Cedar Creek. Instead, developers plan to use a high-capacity well, which TMJ4 photographed being installed earlier this year.

Reached for comment, Michael Gauthier said he had nothing more to add at this time.

Trever Cox, who grew up in Cedarburg and now lives in the Town of Grafton, said the creek holds deep personal significance. He is one of many people who have joined a grassroots effort to protect the waterway, called Save Cedar Creek.

"This is where I would swim, fish... That private lake is going to have an impact... We're going to fight tooth and nail, and if they don't respect this community's wishes, why are they a part of our community?"

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Trever Cox

Dawn Turner, who grew up in Cedarburg but later moved away, said the nature of the project itself has remained unclear to residents.

"It's going to be a water skiing lake. No, it's going to be a fishing pond," Turner said of the changing information. "Apparently, it's their right to have this reexamined, but I think it's pretty clear that the community is not in agreement with this."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Dawn Turner

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip