MEQUON, Wis. — The Mequon Community Pool is poised for its most significant transformation in decades, with renovations expected to begin after the 2027 pool season.

The city approved a design contract this week, marking the next step toward an estimated $10 million overhaul of the nearly century-old facility. While final plans have not been released, the project is expected to include lap lanes, a water slide, updated concessions, and a new bathhouse.

The pool renovations will serve as the first phase of the broader "Mequon Commons" master plan, a larger effort approved in April to revitalize the city's civic center.

Watch: Neighbors enjoy first day of Mequon's pool season as large 2027 renovation plans come into focus

Neighbors enjoy first day of Mequon's pool season as large 2027 renovation plans come into focus

Pool manager Maria Ziegelbauer said the community response has been enthusiastic.

"A lot of people seem really excited about it. I know I'm excited about it," Ziegelbauer said. "I grew up swimming here, too, so it's nice to see it get updated with all the new amenities and stuff like that."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Maria Ziegelbauer

After a soft opening last weekend, the pool opened for the 2026 season Thursday, drawing regulars who have been coming to the facility for decades.

Among them was Joyce Gutzke, a neighbor who said she arrived the moment the gates opened.

"I was here right at 12 o'clock when they opened," Gutzke said. "I used to come here with children. I never imagined I'd still be coming here 40 years later."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Joyce Gutzke

Despite the rain that fell on opening day that closed the pool for large portions of the afternoon, Gutzke said the weather — and the wait for new amenities — does not dampen her enthusiasm.

"[The pool] can only get better. It's a great opportunity," Gutzke said. "I'm often out walking with an umbrella, and rain doesn't bother me."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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