Port Washington teacher recognizes fellow educator for strength in classroom and at home

Milwaukee teacher Angela Fladwood has spent her career getting down on the floor with her students, speaking to them with care, and giving everything she has to her classroom — all while quietly fighting one of the hardest battles a parent can face.

Alonna Johnson

Fladwood's daughter was diagnosed with leukemia last July at just 5 years old.

Michelle Petrova, a fellow teacher and friend who met Fladwood at Milwaukee Jewish Day School, said most people would never know what Fladwood is carrying.

"Angela just is positive throughout," Petrova said.

Petrova reached out after seeing a social media post by our Adriana Mendez asking the community to highlight teachers who deserve recognition during Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs May 4 through May 8.

Fladwood did not know the extent of what Petrova was doing.

"I think she doesn't know the extent of this. Because I thought you know while fighting alongside her daughter that she should get an extra pat on the back," Petrova said.

Petrova described Fladwood's approach to teaching as something that immediately stood out when they worked together.

"She gets down on the ground with them. Just everything about the way she speaks to them," Petrova said.

For Petrova, who is now both a former teacher and a parent, the recognition is something Fladwood would never seek out for herself — but something she has more than earned.

"Angela and every student who has had the privilege of having you, you are amazing, you are strong and you are kicking butt this year," Petrova said.

WATCH: Milwaukee teacher recognized for strength in classroom and at home

Milwaukee teacher recognized for strength in classroom and at home

Businesses across the greater Milwaukee area are offering discounts and freebies to educators this week.

MOTW and Milwaukee Burger Company, both in Franklin, are offering 15% off your order with a valid teacher ID.

DonutNV is inviting people to nominate their favorite teacher for a chance to win a free DonutNV truck visit and a $100 gift card.

McAlister's Deli is offering free tea May 5–8 for educators, with no purchase required.

Shake Shack is offering a free ShackBurger or Veggie Shack with a $10 minimum purchase. Must order in person and show a teacher ID.

Chipotle is giving away up to 100,000 free entrées to teachers through an online entry and ID.me verification. Winners will be announced May 13.

It may also be worth asking local restaurants whether they are participating in appreciation deals. Chick-fil-A says participation in appreciation days is up to the discretion of each individual restaurant owner-operator.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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