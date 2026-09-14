MEQUON, Wis. — A Mequon pizza vendor is asking for community support after losing $9,000 to scammers this spring — money he says he has been unable to recover.

See the full story from Alex Gaul in the video below

Mequon pizza shop owner on his fight to keep the business he loves alive after scam

Laron Taylor, owner of Mad Rush Pizza at the Mequon Public Market, said he fell victim to what is commonly known as an overpayment or "phantom loan" scam this Spring.

This type of fraud typically involves a scammer depositing a check for more than an agreed-upon amount, then requesting the excess be returned — before the original deposit is revealed to be fraudulent, leaving the victim at a loss.

"I got suspicious in week one, when they deposited a check that was more than what I asked for, and then they returned it and then withdrew more money," Taylor said. "Everything came crashing down at once."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Laron Taylor

Because Taylor shared his bank details as part of the scheme, he says has not been able to recover the funds.

Taylor has operated his stall at the Mequon Public Market for about two and a half years, building a loyal following in the community.

The financial blow came at a difficult time. Taylor said he has been struggling to keep up with rising costs for equipment and medication for his congestive heart failure.

Despite the hardship, Taylor said the support of the market community has kept him going.

"It's a community here, and everybody is supportive," he said. "It just feels like I'm coming to do something I love to do, and I hope that can continue."

Taylor launched a GoFundMe campaign to help keep Mad Rush Pizza open. As of Monday, more than $1,000 has already been donated toward the goal.

Taylor also said he hopes sharing his experience will help other small business owners recognize and avoid similar scams.

"Everything will hopefully work out, and I'll be able to stick around for a long time," Taylor said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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