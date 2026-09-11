Mequon neighbors talk Rennicke Field relocation as school district launches $8M fundraising effort

MEQUON, Wis. — The Mequon-Thiensville School District has launched a private $8 million fundraising campaign to relocate Rennicke Field back to the Homestead High School campus, replacing the longtime off-campus site as part of the city's broader civic campus redevelopment.

The campaign is live on the district's homepage and aims to fund not just a new baseball diamond, but also a new soccer stadium and athletic facility improvements. The district says it will have a clearer timeline and roadmap once funding is secured, but he goal is to fund the project without any public money.

TMJ4 News reporter Alex Gaul has more on the fundraising campaing in the video below:

Mequon neighbors on Rennicke Field relocation as school district launches $8M fundraising effort

The field's relocation has been years in the making. The current site has been part of Homestead's baseball tradition since around 1970, according to Scott Rennicke.

Now, the redevelopment of Mequon's civic campus — which will eventually transform the current field site into a new public plaza and amphitheater — is prompting the move back.

Scott Rennicke is the oldest son of Don Rennicke, the legendary Homestead baseball coach for whom the field is named. TMJ4 spoke with him last Fall, when the plans were materializing. He says the family supports the transition.

"We spoke to my brothers, my sisters, my sons, and we're all in agreement that this is going to be a great opportunity to build a new legacy," Rennicke said. "The field here has quite a history. However, we look forward to really the improvement of a state-of-the-art, first-rate facility."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Scott Rennicke

Homestead alumna Amy Streeter, a Mequon neighbor, said she has fond memories of the current site and welcomes what comes next.

"That's where I watched the baseball games," Streeter said. "Having some more life to this small and wonderful place is a good thing."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Amy Streeter

"It's been about the young men, the boys that are going to have the opportunity, the young ladies that have a chance to be on these fields," Rennicke said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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